National Special Olympics medal winner to share journey at First-Plymouth

Haley Waggoner

Haley Waggoner with her medals from the Special Olympics USA Games.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Medalist Haley Waggoner will share her journey to the Special Olympics USA Games from 11:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 14, at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Hear all about Lincoln’s own Waggoner’s trip to the Special Olympics USA Games. She will share pictures, tell stories and display her Olympic medals. Representatives from Special Olympics of Nebraska will also share information on how to get involved in this community.

The event is free and open the public. For more information, visit firstplymouth.org.

