National Quilting Day returns March 19 after 2-year hiatus

The 11th National Quilting Day will resume after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

The event will take place at the International Quilt Museum, 1523 N. 33rd St. (33rd and Holdrege streets), on Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free community event for all ages includes free museum admission, demonstrations, lectures, displays and access to the current exhibitions.

Free parking will be available in all University of Nebraska parking lots north of the museum and across 33rd Street at Hardin Hall (including restricted lots). A la carte lunch will be available to purchase.

Lectures will be offered both morning and afternoon:

10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – “Modern Meets Modern” by Marin Hanson;

10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – “Quilt Trunk Show” by Susan Minchow;

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – “Quilting in a Virtual World” by Megan Patent-Nygren; and

11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – “A Journey with Quilts and Alzheimer’s” by Judy Lane.

Guests are invited to make a felt needle case (make it modern or traditional) or create a mini-art textile using surface design techniques. Cuddle Quilts will be the featured community outreach program. The Quilt Museum will showcase a large display of these quilts, which are given away through local social service organizations. Visit with the makers in a workshop. Learn a new hand work technique as you watch demonstrations on the 3rd floor. View the Collection Care room and learn from volunteers and staff members how the museum cares for textiles. The museum is always looking for additional volunteers.

What's new in the quilting industry? AccuQuilt, Aurifil and Handi Quilter, as well as local shops Bernina Sewing Center, Cosmic Cow and Nebraska Quilt Company of Fremont will have the latest machines and products for you to see.

Guests can tour the quilt exhibitions in the galleries: Modern Meets Modern, Painted Quilts from the Hopi Mesas, Capturing the Moment, Quilts by Terrie Mangat, and The James Collection, 25th Anniversary Celebration.

Updates and additional details can be found on the websites and Facebook pages of sponsoring groups: International Quilt Study Center and Museum, www.internationalquiltmuseum.org; Lincoln Quilters Guild, www.lincolnquiltersguild.org; Nebraska State Quilt Guild, www.nsqg.org; and Lincoln Modern Quilt Guild, lincolnmqg.blogspot.com.

