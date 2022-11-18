National Family Caregivers Month proclamation Monday

The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition will celebrate family caregivers during National Family Caregivers Month in November with a virtual proclamation signing by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday, Nov. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Additional remarks will be given by Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte and ARCH National Respite Network Program Director Jill Kagan. The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition will also award four caregivers during the event.

According to www.caregiveraction.org, Caregiver Action Network (the National Family Caregivers Association) began promoting national recognition of family caregivers in 1994. President Clinton signed the first NFC Month Presidential proclamation in 1997, and every president since has followed suit by issuing an annual proclamation recognizing and honoring family caregivers each November.

Ricketts has signed an annual proclamation in Nebraska recognizing November as National Family Caregivers Month for several years. In Nebraska, the latest number of family caregivers, as reported by AARP, is 240,000, providing 199 million hours of care. The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition recognizes the need to support caregivers across our state and provide accessible resources and educational opportunities.

To register for this virtual event, visit: https://go.unl.edu/caregiverproclamation.

The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition has served caregivers in 2022 with four virtual workshops, designed to provide training, education, support and resources for family caregivers. 2023 presentations will be announced at www.answers4families.org/education-series-family-caregiver. There is no cost to attend any of these sessions, however registration is required.

The Coalition focuses on the needs and interests of caregivers of all backgrounds. Its goal is to develop and implement a statewide caregiver awareness program for state senators, plan and implement statewide grassroots engagement, and identify resources and partnerships to develop and coordinate Nebraska Caregiver Coalition activities.