Nacho Ride to celebrate freedom Tuesday

Freedom Ride

Riders will wear their patriotic colors and decorate their bikes for the Nacho Ride to celebrate freedom Tuesday, July 5.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF PHIL WOLFE

Don’t put those Fourth of July decorations away too soon. On Tuesday, July 5, the Nacho Ride will celebrate freedom. Riders will wear their patriotic colors and decorate their bikes.

It is a 20-mile round trip bike ride to Eagle. In Lincoln, the ride starts at the trailhead south of 84th and O streets. Some riders start at Walton. 

While in Eagle, bikers stop at the new Bailey's Local for food, beverages and camaraderie. Ride at your own pace.

The Nacho Ride takes place every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. from May-September.

