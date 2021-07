The Nacho Ride is celebrating with Hawaiian night on Tuesday. Get out that Hawaiian shirt, grass skirt and leis -- or not.

The MoPac Trail has reopened

The ride starts at the trailhead south of 84th and O streets.

Stop at the new Bailey's Local for delicious food, beverage and camaraderie.

It is a 10-mile bike ride to Eagle. Ride at your own pace.

For more information, look for the Nacho Ride on Facebook.

