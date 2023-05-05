The Nacho Ride will celebrate its 17th season of rolling on the East MoPac Trail starting Tuesday, May 9.

The weekly 20-mile round trip to Eagle starts at the trailhead on 84th and O streets at 5:30 p.m. or when your group arrives. Or, start at the Walton trailhead to make it a 14-mile round trip. Be sure to wear a helmet and ride at your own pace.

While in Eagle, cyclers can stop at Bailey's Local inside or outside for nachos, other food, beverages and camaraderie. Outdoor seating is available.

Watch for news about theme rides, including the Freedom Ride (date TBD), Hawaiian Night July 25 and Big Red Ride on Aug. 29. Updates will be posted on the Nacho Ride Lincoln page on Facebook.