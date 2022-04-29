Nacho Ride begins 15th year Tuesday

The Nacho Ride will begin its 15th year on Tuesday, May 3.

The weekly Tuesday MoPac Trail ride to Eagle draws riders from around the area and starts at the trailhead on 84th Street at 5:30 p.m. or when your group shows up. Be sure to wear a helmet.

While in Eagle, cyclers can stop at Bailey's Local for food, beverage and camaraderie. Outdoor seating is available.

Watch for news about theme rides, including the Freedom Ride, Big Red Ride and Hawaiian Night, to be posted later on the Nacho Ride Lincoln page on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0