NAACP Lincoln branch to elect officers

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Lincoln branch will elect officers Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5-9 p.m. through Election Buddy.

To receive a ballot using ElectionBuddy, NAACP Lincoln branch members in good standing (at least 17 years old and having paid their annual dues through Oct. 17) must have provided an email or a cellphone that receives texts.

Members who wish to confirm the email or cellphone number to receive an ElectionBuddy ballot should contact Branch Secretary Jessica Stoner at lincolnbranchnaacp@gmail.com.