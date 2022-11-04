 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAACP Lincoln branch to elect officers

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Lincoln branch will elect officers Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5-9 p.m. through Election Buddy.

To receive a ballot using ElectionBuddy, NAACP Lincoln branch members in good standing (at least 17 years old and having paid their annual dues through Oct. 17) must have provided an email or a cellphone that receives texts.

Members who wish to confirm the email or cellphone number to receive an ElectionBuddy ballot should contact Branch Secretary Jessica Stoner at lincolnbranchnaacp@gmail.com.

