“You have chicken pickin’ hands” was a flippant remark tossed at my mom by my girlfriend Janet.

But what did she know about my mother’s hands? How did she know where the wrinkles and age spots came from? What did she see when she looked at my mom’s hard-earned callouses or knarled knuckles?

When she was only 17, my mother’s hands wrote lessons on the blackboard in a one-room schoolhouse. She was barely out of school herself, but she was the best hope for the handful of students who would have no teacher at all without her.

During the Depression, my mother’s hands learned to type skillfully on a manual typewriter and take shorthand notes. She applied for a much-coveted secretarial job. The line of applicants wound down the street and around the corner because jobs were so scarce. She came in second.

Undaunted, she used her hands to make beds, scrub floors, clean toilets and pick up after “drunks” who stayed at the Cornhusker Hotel. Those hands never lifted a drop of liquor to her lips as a result of her experience as a hotel maid.

My mother’s hands met and held my dad’s hands late in life. She was 35 when they married, and she had two children after that. Those hands held us and comforted us throughout our life.

Early in her marriage, her hands washed clothes using a wringer washing machine, carried them up the steps from the basement, through the cellar door and hung them on a clothesline in the backyard to dry. Those hands shooed away the birds so they wouldn’t plop their purple, mulberry-stained droppings on her clean laundry.

Mother’s hands shoveled coal from the coal bin and tossed it into the furnace to keep us toasty warm on cold winter days. The process had to be repeated every four hours or so throughout the day and night.

Together with my dad, her hands plowed the field, marked the even rows, planted the seeds, weeded, watered and finally reaped the bountiful reward from a large garden next to our house. The crops included corn, potatoes, tomatoes, beets, carrots, lettuce, peas and beans. She canned the tomatoes and beans, and froze the peas and corn. Those hands also peeled apples, peaches and pears for jams and jellies.

Those nimble fingers ironed, sewed and mended my clothes so I could dress in fashion. She helped me with my elaborate and ill-thought-out sewing projects, saying, “We can do it together.”

As life became simpler for her and she had a few of life’s conveniences such as a gas furnace and a new washer and dryer, her hands never became idle. She tended the grandchildren with the same love and affection she had shown her own children.

Her hands comforted her husband as he fought Hodgkin’s Disease for six years, and smoothed his brow as he slipped peacefully away. She repeated the process only nine days after his death, when her mother unexpectedly passed away. Her hands wiped away her own tears and those of her loved ones.

A few years later, her hands trembled as she struggled to write a few sentences. She had lung cancer and it had spread to her brain. When she passed away, her obituary listed her as a housewife, but she was so much more. With her hands, she had been the constant in our lives. She cooked, cleaned, sewed, loved and provided for us with her beautiful “chicken pickin’ hands.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0