You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 music series starting at Chez SoDo
View Comments

2 music series starting at Chez SoDo

{{featured_button_text}}

The Capital Jazz Society will resume live jazz events every Monday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St., starting Monday, Jan. 6, and continuing through Monday, April 27. More details: cjs@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.

Arts Incorporated also will present a new free live music series every Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chez SoDo. The series begins Thursday, Jan. 9, with Swing Fever and will feature a variety of local and regional music groups through Thursday, April 30.

For upcoming performances, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook or call 402-477-8008.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News