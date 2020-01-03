2 music series starting at Chez SoDo

The Capital Jazz Society will resume live jazz events every Monday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St., starting Monday, Jan. 6, and continuing through Monday, April 27. More details: cjs@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
Arts Incorporated also will present a new free live music series every Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chez SoDo. The series begins Thursday, Jan. 9, with Swing Fever and will feature a variety of local and regional music groups through Thursday, April 30.
For upcoming performances, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook or call 402-477-8008.