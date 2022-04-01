 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Music for Eight Trumpets' concert April 10

The Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble and friends will perform "Music for Eight Trumpets" at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, live and in-person at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St.

This concert will feature Debbie Bouffard, Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, Bob Krueger, L.J. McCormick, Barb Schmit, Stephen Spink and Daniel Thrower.

Featured works will include Giovanni Gabrieli's "Sacrae Symphoniae," Gioachino Rossini's "Sinfonia" from the "Barber of Seville," Paul Dukas's "Fanfare" from "La Péri," Percy Grainger's "Ye Banks and Braes O' Bonnie Doon," and "Semper Fidelis" by John Philip Sousa.

For more information, see www.facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.

