Music fills the air at Van Dorn Park celebration

Members of the McGovern String Band Trio entertained at Van Dorn Park Aug. 8 as part of a celebration of the park’s 100th anniversary.

Their music floated through the air on a sunny Sunday afternoon as attendees enjoyed fare from Mary Ellen’s Soul Food, looked at a park history exhibit, listened to speakers and talked with friends under the shade of the park’s many trees.

Donors and volunteers were recognized for making recent park improvements possible.

The event also served as an opportunity to dedicate a plaque to William T. Van Dorn, whose land formed the beginnings of the park a century ago. The Indian Village Neighborhood Association sponsored the celebration in conjunction with Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

