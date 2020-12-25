Museum of American Speed grants 3-year-old Jaxen's wish

Three-year-old Jaxen Laswell of Lincoln had a dream to see an amazing car museum. So the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which helps fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness, contacted the Museum of American Speed at Speedway Motors, 599 Oakcreek Drive in Lincoln.

The museum's staff did not hesitate to make that dream come true. Last Saturday, Dec. 19, staff members hosted an event for Jaxen.

"We gave him keys to the museum and hosted a private tour for him and his family," said Jason Lubken, museum spokesperson.

Jaxen, whose favorite movie is "Cars," opened gifts, played with some of the museum's vintage toys and had a fun day romping around the museum.

"Jaxen especially loved the slot car track, and he got to turn on the pedal car carousel," Lubken said. "But we think the icing on the cake might have been presenting him with his very own custom-painted pedal car based on his own coloring."

For more information about Make-A-Wish Nebraska and how you can help make wishes come true for children, see wish.org/nebraska. For more about the Museum of American Speed, see museumofamericanspeed.com.

