Municipal Band's Sunday concert to thank first responders

The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform the concert "Heroes: Thanking Our First Responders" from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Antelope Park.

Selections for this concert include "Funiculi Finicula" by Luigi Denza, arranged by Alfred Reed; "Man of the Hour" by Henry Fillmore; and "A Night in Venice" by Johann Strauss Jr.

The concert will be conducted by Terry Rush. Featured soloist is Bo Atlas on tuba.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.