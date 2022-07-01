Municipal Band to play music from movies July 10

The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform "The Big Screen, Music from the Movies," music written for or inspired by motion pictures, from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Antelope Park.

Selections for this concert include:

• Highlights from "Oklahoma" by Richard Rogers, arranged by Paul Yoder;

• Selections from "West Side Story" by Leonard Bernstein, arranged by W. J. Duthoit; and

• "Sondheim!" by Stephen Sondheim, arranged by Stephen Bulla.

The concert will be conducted by Bob Krueger. Featured soloist is trombonist Alex Hoffman.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0