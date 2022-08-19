Municipal Band to perform tribute to veterans Sunday

The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform a tribute to veterans from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Antelope Park.

The band will honor veterans who have served in our nation's armed services.

This annual program will feature selections specific to each branch of the armed forces, as well as music representative of and dedicated to military service. Service members will also be recognized by audience members in the program.

Selections will include "Light Cavalry Overture" by Franz von Suppé, "National Emblem" by Edwin Eugene Bagley, "Concord" by Clare Grundman and "Armed Forces Salute" arranged by Bob Lowden.

The concert will be conducted by Bob Krueger and will feature the Nebraska Brass.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.