Municipal Band to perform tribute to educators Sunday

The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform a tribute to educators from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Antelope Park.

The band will pay tribute to teachers with an opportunity for audience members to recognize their favorite teachers during the program.

Selections for this concert include "Overture to The Barber of Seville" by Gioacchino Rossini, arranged by M. L. Lake; "Amparito Roco" by Jaime Texidor; and "Gershwin: A Medley for Concert Band" featuring works by George Gershwin arranged by Robert Russell Bennett.

The concert will be conducted by Bob Krueger. Featured soloist will be Scott Anderson on trombone.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

