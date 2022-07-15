 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Municipal Band to perform a salute to seniors Sunday

Municipal Band in bandshell at Antelope Park

The Lincoln Municipal Band will continue its concert series Sunday, July 17, at 7 p.m. in the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell at Antelope Park.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform "The Greatest Generation, Salute to Seniors," a concert featuring a variety of favorites and classics from years past, from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Antelope Park.

Selections for this concert include:

• "The Circus Bee" by Henry Fillmore;

• "Salute to Bob Hope" arranged by Warren Barker;

• "Overture to Nabucco" by Giuseppe Verdi; and

• "Cole Porter: A Medley for Concert Band" arranged by Robert Russell Bennett.

The concert will be conducted by Bob Krueger. Featured soloist is Dean Haist on trumpet.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

