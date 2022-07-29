 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Municipal Band family concert Sunday

The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform family-friendly music at a "Sunday Fun Day, Bring a Picnic" concert from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Antelope Park.

Selections for this concert include "The Trombone King" by Karl L. King, "La Belle Helene Overture" by Jacques Offenbach, arranged by Lawrence Odom, and "Broadway Show-Stoppers Overture" arranged by Warren Barker.

The concert will be conducted by Tony Falcone. The trombone section will be featured with "Trombone Madness."

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

