Multiple media highlight Noyes’ 3rd Friday show

The Noyes Art Gallery will open a new show featuring eight of the gallery’s artists with diverse media and styles on third Friday, Nov. 18, from 5-8:30 p.m.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through Nov. 30.

New Noyes artist Rick Clark uses wood burning to focus on the natural texture and beauty of wood. His graphic images incorporate the wood’s shape, color and grain, and reflect his love of the natural world.

Other artists in the show are: Lou Damm (free-form canvas painting), Lynette Fast (ink painting and jewelry), Julia Noyes (abstract painting), Cole Shoemaker (graffiti art), Kevin Slaby (photorealistic painting), Lorena Wachendorf (colored pencil) and Lynn Wilson (mosaic art). While at the gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., attendees are encouraged to see the other art as well. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.