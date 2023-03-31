Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will feature mixed-media art by New York installation artist Mark Andrew in April in the solo exhibit “Disappear Here: The Work of Mark Andrew.”

Meet the artist at the First Friday reception April 7 from 3-7 p.m. In addition, Andrew will talk about his art process and search for found objects Wednesday, April 12, from 4-6 p.m. during the “Evening with an Artist” gallery event.

Andrew grew up in Omaha and currently lives in New York. He has worked commercially on set design and music videos with companies such as 20th Century Studios and Saddle Creek Records, and has showcased his art in New York, Chicago, Tampa and Omaha.

For the past six years, Andrew’s work has revolved around glorifying unconventional materials – personal objects that were once owned by other people. His art practice blurs the line between imagination and reality by combining mediums of sculpture, video art and installation.

“My work relies on spontaneity and abrupt opportunities. It’s a collaborative process with a stranger that I refer to as ‘working with ghosts,’” said Andrew. “I reinvent common personal objects like chairs, music boxes, sports trophies and porcelain figurines.

“I honor these possessions that might be a memento or a memory of someone’s life,” Andrew added. “I feel like that kind of stuff forever should be celebrated.”

See “Disappear Here: The Work of Mark Andrew” in person during gallery hours throughout April, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at seven locations in Lincoln. Founded in 2012, Metro Gallery is a welcoming space to all people and maintains an inventory of more than 4,000 artworks. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.