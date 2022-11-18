Multi-instrumentalist jazz artist Robinson to perform Tuesday

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra will present its first concert of the season, “Jazz Ambassador,” featuring world renowned multi-instrumentalist Scott Robinson on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.

Robinson will perform tunes such as “Big Bertha,” “Moanin,” “Nostalgia in Times Square, “Humoresque” and more.

One of today’s most wide-ranging instrumentalists, Robinson has been heard on tenor sax with Chet Baker, on trumpet with Lionel Hampton’s quintet, on alto clarinet with Paquito D’Rivera’s clarinet quartet, and on bass sax with the New York City Opera. On these and other instruments including theremin and ophicleide, he has been heard with a cross-section of jazz’s greats representing nearly every imaginable style of the music, from Braff to Braxton.

The son of a piano teacher and a National Geographic writer/editor, Robinson was born April 27, 1959, in New Jersey and grew up in an 18th century Virginia farmhouse. While in high school, he was honored with the “Louis Armstrong Award” and the “Best Soloist Award” from the National Association of Jazz Educators. In 1981, he graduated from Boston’s Berklee College of Music, and a year later he became Berklee’s youngest faculty member at age 22.

Since moving to New York in 1984, Robinson has been awarded four fellowships by the National Endowment for the Arts, and participated in a number of Grammy-nominated and Grammy-winning recordings. He has been profiled in the Encyclopedia of Jazz and Grove’s Dictionary of Jazz, along with books by Royal Stokes, Nat Hentoff and others.

For more details and tickets, email njo@artsincorporated.org or call 402-477-8446.