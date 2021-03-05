Muhleisen discusses unusual Husker men’s basketball season

You say you like adventure. Welcome to 2020-2021 college basketball. It’s like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.
Between the advent of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and the rampant infection rate that devastated the Nebraska men’s basketball team in 2021, Husker basketball color analyst Jake Muhleisen feels like he’s seen it all in less than a year.
But he could add to it on Monday morning, as it was announced that Husker guard and leading scorer Teddy Allen was off the team with three games remaining on the regular season schedule. Muhleisen broke the news to Lincoln Executive Club members shortly after noon at their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Lincoln Haymarket District.
“This is quite an occurrence that happened today with Teddy Allen leaving the team,” said Muhleisen, in his third season on the Husker Radio broadcast with Kent Pavelka on the play-by-play call. “He just had 41 points a week ago, and now he’s no longer a part of the team.”
So, per the unexplainable anomalies of the season, lo and behold the Huskers came out Monday night on their home court against Rutgers as a 7-point underdog, and won easily 72-51 in a blowout, leading by as many as 30 points several times early in the second half, with Muhleisen on the radio call. The win constituted a two-game winning streak for the Huskers, their second of the season, giving them a 7-17 record and 3-14 in the conference.
To say Monday night’s upset was unexpected would be an understatement. But Muhleisen said the past two seasons have been difficult to understand.
“I can remember being at the Big Ten Tournament last March in Indianapolis, when Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, and that was during the game where Coach (Fred) Hoiberg was really sick. And then there’s Kent (Pavelka) and I saying, ‘Well, if he’s got COVID, we’ve got to have COVID,” Muhleisen recalled as if it were yesterday.
Obviously, it turned out that Hoiberg did not have the virus and neither did he give it to Pavelka or Muhleisen. But that was not even the strangest part – as Muhleisen kept recalling the past, you’d think he was making it all up.
“We haven’t been at a game since,” he said about his and Pavelka’s absence from calling the games courtside, mulling over the impact of the pandemic on college basketball. “It’s been an interesting year from that standpoint. I haven’t been able to spend time with the team, eating together, getting to know them better.”
Muhleisen described how he does the color call of the games from the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network studios while watching the action from several monitors, utilizing a 15-second delay while Pavelka does the play-by-play from his home residence in Omaha.
“The set-up is pretty unique. I’m down in the Haymarket sitting above Brewsky’s Bar and looking out from the station, and I can see the arena off in the distance where the games are taking place,” said Muhleisen, who played guard at Nebraska from 2001-2005.
He defines the current situation for the Huskers as a tough season from beginning to near the end.
“Things haven’t gone completely according to script to start the season, and then COVID-19 hits and you lose three weeks,” Muhleisen said. “Everyone got it – all but two players and two coaches who didn’t get it.”
And it has taken its toll on the team, but he sees no quit from them.
“Tonight is the 12th game in 24 days, and the thing I like about this team, they’ve really never given up,” Muhleisen said. “But fatigue is going to catch up at some point. They’re really trying to get a bunch of new guys involved to avoid it.”
Well, at least they avoided it Monday night with a well-played victory for a team that needed something positive to happen.
Nebraska was scheduled to finish its regular season on the road with a game Thursday night at Iowa and finally Sunday afternoon at Northwestern, before the Huskers head to the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, again.