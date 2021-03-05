Muhleisen discusses unusual Husker men’s basketball season

To say Monday night’s upset was unexpected would be an understatement. But Muhleisen said the past two seasons have been difficult to understand.

“I can remember being at the Big Ten Tournament last March in Indianapolis, when Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, and that was during the game where Coach (Fred) Hoiberg was really sick. And then there’s Kent (Pavelka) and I saying, ‘Well, if he’s got COVID, we’ve got to have COVID,” Muhleisen recalled as if it were yesterday.

Obviously, it turned out that Hoiberg did not have the virus and neither did he give it to Pavelka or Muhleisen. But that was not even the strangest part – as Muhleisen kept recalling the past, you’d think he was making it all up.

“We haven’t been at a game since,” he said about his and Pavelka’s absence from calling the games courtside, mulling over the impact of the pandemic on college basketball. “It’s been an interesting year from that standpoint. I haven’t been able to spend time with the team, eating together, getting to know them better.”