MTKO releases annual report to community

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach (MTKO) has released its 2019-20 annual report to the community, highlighting the agency’s commitment to relieving hunger, providing outreach, addressing addiction and defeating homelessness.

The report shares information and impact stories about how MTKO programs are helping defeat hunger and homelessness in Lincoln.

Among the totals in the last year:

• 8,841 average meals served monthly;

• 580 haircuts;

• 3,502 homeless guest shower instances; and

• 154 people housed.

“We want the community to know that their contributions and support are valued and truly make a difference in the lives of the working poor and homeless in Lincoln,” said Susanne Blue, executive director.