MTKO icon Ruth McKinstry leaves legacy of service and compassion

When McKinstry retired from CEDARS in 2017, she continued to serve at Matt Talbot by helping with fundraising, data entry and reception in addition to helping hunger relief volunteers and visiting with the guests. It is impossible to overstate how much her tireless work, steadfast reliability, humble leadership and contagious compassion have meant to Matt Talbot's volunteers and those who have been served for the past 28 years.

In an interview posted by Matt Talbot on YouTube (https://youtu.be/pnlg1tBmUVM), McKinstry said, “I am most proud and consider it most significant that I have been able to provide nutrition for their bodies, help, and, most of all, hope to help our guests rebuild their lives.” She was a constant presence and provided stability to both the staff and guests who loved and respected her.

“In reflecting on Ruth and her impact on Matt Talbot, the phrase 'This is the house that Ruth built' often comes to mind, said Susanne Blue, executive director. "Her tenaciousness and strength of faith, paired with her compassion and commitment to the homeless and working poor, helped recruit hundreds of volunteers to support our mission throughout the years. Her sense of humor, straightforward approach, strength and sacrifice were blessings to many.”

Learn more about Matt Talbot at mtko.org.

