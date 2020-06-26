Mourning Hope welcomes speaker for online workshop series

The Mourning Hope Grief Center, HoriSun Hospice Community Foundation, Lincoln/Lancaster County LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors) Team, Lincoln/Lancaster County Suicide Prevention Coalition and AFSP Nebraska are pleased to host Dr. Jack Jordan for a free, online workshop series next month.
Jordan is the clinical consultant for the grief support services of the Samaritans and the professional adviser to the Loss and Healing Council of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP.) He is co-chair of the Survivors of Suicide Loss Task Force of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention.
“Grief After Suicide: The Journey of Survivors” is the topic for the two-part webinar at 6:30 p.m. on July 15 and July 22. Participants will learn at least five common themes in bereavement after suicide, common myths about the grieving process, principles of self-help for suicide survivors, and when professional help is needed in the grieving process after a suicide.
There is no cost to attend these online events, but pre-registration is required to receive the Zoom invitation link. Register online at mourninghope.org/programs/events.html.
This workshop series is meant for people who are grieving the death of someone significant to suicide, as well as for family and friends who wish to support a bereaved survivor.
* Part 1 on July 15 will help participants to understand who is most often touched by suicide (the epidemiology of suicide) and describe the common themes, reactions and problems experienced by suicide loss survivors after the death.
* Part 2 on July 22 will address things that survivors can do to help themselves cope with the loss. Guidelines about when survivors should seek professional help for their grief and ways that friends and families can be of help to survivors will be addressed.
