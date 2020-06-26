Mourning Hope welcomes speaker for online workshop series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mourning Hope Grief Center, HoriSun Hospice Community Foundation, Lincoln/Lancaster County LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors) Team, Lincoln/Lancaster County Suicide Prevention Coalition and AFSP Nebraska are pleased to host Dr. Jack Jordan for a free, online workshop series next month.

Jordan is the clinical consultant for the grief support services of the Samaritans and the professional adviser to the Loss and Healing Council of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP.) He is co-chair of the Survivors of Suicide Loss Task Force of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention.

“Grief After Suicide: The Journey of Survivors” is the topic for the two-part webinar at 6:30 p.m. on July 15 and July 22. Participants will learn at least five common themes in bereavement after suicide, common myths about the grieving process, principles of self-help for suicide survivors, and when professional help is needed in the grieving process after a suicide.

There is no cost to attend these online events, but pre-registration is required to receive the Zoom invitation link. Register online at mourninghope.org/programs/events.html.