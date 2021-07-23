 Skip to main content
Mourning Hope to mark grand opening of new facility with party at park
Mourning Hope, Lincoln's grief center that offers free grief support services to children, adults and families, will host a party in the park Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of its grand opening festivities.

This community celebration, open to the public, will take place at the Schroder Park Wellness Campus at South Folsom and West B streets in the West A Neighborhood. There will be free fun for all ages: a bounce house, music by Complete Music, balloon animals made by a clown, plus family activities and games.

The Schroder Park Wellness Campus partners will be in attendance to provide information about programs and services available: Mourning Hope Grief Center, Willard Community Center, Lutheran Family Services, Community Crops, Sister Hugs and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

