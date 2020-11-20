Mourning Hope marks Children's Grief Awareness Day

Founded in 1994, the Mourning Hope Grief Center companions children, adults and families before and after the death of loved ones. Now located at 1311 S. Folsom St., Mourning Hope provides grief support groups, counseling, community education, resources and referrals.
Children’s Grief Awareness Day is a nationwide initiative started in 2008, and is observed every year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, immediately preceding the winter holidays, which can be particularly difficult for bereaved youth and their families. This year, Nebraska children and adults will join together with thousands of others nationally and internationally to show support for bereaved youth.
An estimated 1 in 14 (or 5.2 million) children in the United States will experience the death of a parent or sibling before they reach the age of 18. By age 25, this number more than doubles to 13.2 million. But these already harsh statistics are exploding as a result of the global pandemic. According to Evermore, for each COVID-19 death, approximately nine Americans will lose a parent, grandparent, sibling, spouse or child.
The death of a loved one is among the most common traumatic events individuals ever experience and can be overwhelming for anyone. Too often, children and adults feel isolated and alone in their grief. Children’s Grief Awareness Day is designed to let bereaved youth know that they will not be forgotten in the midst of their grief. The day highlights the painful, life-long impact that a death loss has on the life of a young person and provides ways for caring adults to show their support and solidarity for grieving children and teens.
For over 26 years, the Mourning Hope Grief Center has been in the Lincoln community, with a vision to ensure that no one has to grieve alone. All programming and services are provided at no cost to participants, to create opportunities for individual resiliency and growth, encourage positive psychosocial skills, and build environments that promote healing.
For more information about Mourning Hope, call 402-488-8989 or visit mourninghope.org.
