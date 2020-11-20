Mourning Hope marks Children's Grief Awareness Day

Founded in 1994, the Mourning Hope Grief Center companions children, adults and families before and after the death of loved ones. Now located at 1311 S. Folsom St., Mourning Hope provides grief support groups, counseling, community education, resources and referrals.

Children’s Grief Awareness Day is a nationwide initiative started in 2008, and is observed every year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, immediately preceding the winter holidays, which can be particularly difficult for bereaved youth and their families. This year, Nebraska children and adults will join together with thousands of others nationally and internationally to show support for bereaved youth.

An estimated 1 in 14 (or 5.2 million) children in the United States will experience the death of a parent or sibling before they reach the age of 18. By age 25, this number more than doubles to 13.2 million. But these already harsh statistics are exploding as a result of the global pandemic. According to Evermore, for each COVID-19 death, approximately nine Americans will lose a parent, grandparent, sibling, spouse or child.