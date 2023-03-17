The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to review and comment on the draft master plan for proposed mountain bike facilities in Lincoln. The draft plan is available at lincoln.ne.gov/mountainbikeplan, and the deadline to comment is April 13.

The draft plan includes a proposed level of service for future mountain biking facilities and improvements, and evaluation of sites where those improvements might be best located. The proposal includes a future major bike park, single-track courses in each of the four quadrants of the city, and small features such as pump tracks.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will consider endorsing the plan at a public meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the basement of Woods Park Place, 3131 O St.

Over the last six months, a 15-member working group, including representatives of mountain biking organizations and industry professionals, assisted parks staff in developing the plan. The group’s goal is to provide facilities that would be equitably distributed throughout the community, which could be used by beginners and seasoned riders. The group made site visits, evaluated terrain and discussed the potential of park sites for future mountain biking improvements. The resulting draft master plan recommends nine park properties as potential mountain bike facilities.

“Lincoln has always been a strong biking community,” said Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Lincoln Parks and Recreation director. “The input from the working group to guide and support the creation of this master plan has been incredibly valuable for our department. We are excited to hear the community’s input on future mountain bike facilities across Lincoln.”

For more information about the Mountain Bike Master Plan, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MountainBikePlan.