Motz optimistic about upcoming Husker football season

Husker fall football practices are going full tilt in full pads, and optimism swelters in the August heat of Lincoln.

Count KFOR Sports Director Jeff Motz in as another optimistic realist toward Nebraska football 2022 with the many new faces on the team, which is barreling closer to its crucial season opener in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27.

“There’s one thing coming into Husker fall camp, if you’ve been following closely – just who they’ve picked up in the off-season. They got some guys that look really solid that come from some pretty good programs,” Motz said Monday at the weekly Executive Club luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel. “Now they’re here in Lincoln, and they’ve been working out for a couple of weeks. You’ve got to have a little bit of optimism when you look at this year’s football team. There’s good potential, and they could be really much better than last year.”

Reflecting on the 15 players Nebraska added to the team through the transfer portal in the off-season, Motz honed in on three players in particular: wide receiver Trey Palmer from LSU, edge rusher Ochaun Mathis from TCU and quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred from Texas, as key difference makers for the upcoming season.

“As you look at the quarterback situation in particular, I think there’s no question your opening-day starter is going to be Casey Thompson because of his experience and what he did at Texas,” said Motz, the National Sports Media Association’s 2020 Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year. “He had thumb surgery in the off-season, and it looks like he’s throwing the ball much better. (Head coach) Scott Frost said after practice on Friday (Aug. 5), ‘it’s his job to lose.’”

These are not the only changes noticed by the 25-year radio broadcaster out of Lincoln Northeast High School. Motz said he likes the move to CEO of the NU football program for Frost as he leaves the job of offensive coordinator to Mark Whipple, who just moved west from Pittsburgh to the Star City.

“The big difference that I’ve observed from afar is how much Mark Whipple has really taken command of the offense,” Motz said. “And Coach Frost on Friday indicated that Whipple is going to be the guy calling the plays. He’s going to be the guy in control, and that’s good. It will free up Coach Frost to oversee everything else, to make sure everything is working properly on both sides of the ball and on special teams.”

And Motz said that special teams was another part of the good things that have transpired over the off-season. Getting Bill Busch back to Lincoln to oversee the special teams was a good move, because that had long been “a disaster for two to three seasons.”

Turning from “special” changes being made, Motz began his focus on the defense with the aforementioned Mathis at the impactful position of edge rusher.

“Defensively you’ve got Ochaun Mathis, who stepped up to already being a difference maker in practice. He sets the example for others to follow.”

Motz said he’s noticed some fine young example setters on the defensive side of the ball in homegrown players like Garrett Snodgrass, out of York, and Ernest Hausmann, out of Columbus. He said linebackers coach Barrett Ruud has also taken notice of the potential of the two youngsters and is intrigued at what they may be able to provide at an integral position on his defense.

“Barrett Ruud has been looking at guys to be interchangeable with starting linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich at the linebacker spots, and Snodgrass and freshman Ernest Hausmann may be the answer to what he seeks,” said Motz. “I can tell you Ernest Hausmann as an athlete is very good. My brother (Jimmy Motz) used to be the head basketball coach at Columbus years ago, before he went down to Norris to coach, and Ernest was on the team and was a starter as a freshman and sophomore. That’s how athletic and how good he was. After Jimmy left, I think Ernest focused primarily on football after that.

“And now he’s really got bigger in the weight room. He’s got size and ability. If he can make an impact on the team as a freshman, look out. The sky’s the limit.”

Sticking with the defense, Motz shared with his audience what defensive coordinator Erik Chinander spoke about after practice on Monday about the progression of the defense. He quoted Chinander directly, and it led right into what Motz alluded to with Hausmann and Snodgrass.

“I think there’s been a lot of good and a lot of stuff to clean up. I’m pretty happy with how the 1’s (No. 1 defense) operated and pretty happy with how they tackled. In the 2’s and the 3’s we need to tighten up a little bit. We have a little separation on who’s going to be the next guys up. We rotate a lot of different guys with the 1’s, and it’s not a pure mix. It’s a 1A and 1B mix, and I think a lot of those show great competition. I think there are a few guys that separated themselves.”

Motz said part of Chinander’s remarks also referred to last Saturday’s scrimmage in terms of the defense’s progression. And Motz senses the defense will be able to pick up where it left off last year and possibly be a little bit better. Through the strength of the defense and a revamped offense, he offered a prediction. Well, kind of …

“Right now I’m thinking you get to six wins and a bowl bid, that’s a big improvement. But I think you want to aim higher, don’t you? Seven-and-five or eight-and-four seems more reachable. You want to get a bowl bid, that’s the No. 1 goal, and you want to show signs of progress.”