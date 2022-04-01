Motz discusses broadcasting sports, Huskers

Along with the storied history of Nebraska sports are the media scribes, who told and covered the games in an evolving industry that at times has become unrecognizable. Nonetheless, we still have the stories broadcasted statewide.

KFOR Sports Director Jeff Motz is fast approaching 25 years on the airwaves in southeast Nebraska, and Lincoln Executive Club members were fortunate enough to hear his story about his travails in radio on Monday at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Motz got his start in radio at KLIN, when he was hired to cover sports in the summer of 1997 while serving up stories alongside legends with some dulcet tones and a knack for reporting sports.

“We had a pretty good sports staff over there when I got started, from high school sports to the Husker stuff that was being covered, even Lincoln Stars hockey. We had a whole plethora of people we could rely on to cover stuff,” Motz reported in his debut presentation to the Executive Club. “I got involved in learning the business at KLIN Radio when Jim Rose hired me. He said, ‘We’re looking for someone to come in here and fill an opening on the weekends.’

“It was Rose, Gary Sharp, John Baylor and John Bishop,” Motz continued. “He was my mentor that got me into doing play-by-play. There were probably six or seven other guys that could step in and help out. We had a big sports department over there. I believe we had the biggest sports department in Lincoln, and nowadays that’s unheard of because of the business changing so much.”

Motz said he had a lot of mentors along the way, the first of which was his Lincoln Northeast High School journalism teacher Daryl Blue, who was also a sportswriter for the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald.

“He saw the type of work that I was putting into it, and he said to me, ‘You know, you have a knack for this. Have you ever thought about going into this full time?’” Motz reminisced. “I said ‘yeah,’ actually ever since watching WKRP in Cincinnati as a little kid. That was the thing that drove me in wanting to get into radio broadcasting.”

In 2004, Motz shifted gears and went to work for KFOR Radio, where he learned from another group of talented broadcasters he admired. He mentioned some of them including Greg Jackson, Chuck Stevenson, Ward Jacobson and Dale Johnson, who is still there despite a horrific traffic accident in 2016.

“There’s a man I admire very much. He’s probably the best supervisor I’ve ever worked for,” Motz gushed. “There’s been a lot of great people I’ve worked for and with, but there’s no doubt that Dale’s at the very top in my book.”

Upon describing his history in broadcasting, Motz shared some key local sports takes as well. His first pitch was toward Husker baseball.

“I was listening to the Will Bolt interview after the game yesterday (Sunday), and he said, ‘We have some inconsistency on offense.’ I think that’s pretty accurate,” Motz verified.

The reference to the Huskers’ hitting woes is underscored by the fact that they are on pace to be the second-lowest scoring team for Nebraska in the past 46 years, averaging only 5.3 runs per game, which ties them at 225th nationally. Incidentally Monday night, the scoring ways continued in a 3-2 loss to Creighton at Charles Schwab Stadium in downtown Omaha, as the Huskers renewed their rivalry with the Bluejays after a two-year hiatus. But being a former athlete himself, Motz empathized with what the Nebraska baseball team was experiencing.

“There’s pressure on some of these kids when they’re pre-season ranked after the great season they had last year,” Motz said. “And I only know it from a high school perspective. You know when you’re the No. 1 team in the state, there’s a lot of pressure.” Motz was referencing the winning ways of Northeast basketball, as he was a four-year letterman who made it to the Boys state finals three years in a row starting in 1994. His team won the first of two in four straight back-to-back Class A championships from 1995-1998. “What that Husker baseball team needs right now is they gotta find a quick fix.”

Speaking of quick fixes, Motz does not think that the transfer portal has or is a benefit to Husker men’s sports.

“I look at the transfer portal, and it’s beneficial for a lot of major college programs, especially in football and basketball. It hasn’t been that kind to Nebraska. It really hasn’t. And when is it going to be kind to Nebraska? I don’t know. But obviously, it’s going to take some consistency to be developed in the football program and in the men’s basketball program.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program director for Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0