Mother's Day drive-up rose sale to benefit Habitat
Mother's Day drive-up rose sale to benefit Habitat

Looking for a way to celebrate mom or grandma for Mother’s Day? A Mother's Day drive-through rose sale is planned for Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sheridan Lutheran Church parking lot, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Drive up and buy a rose for your wife, mom or grandma for $3 each. Cash only.

Proceeds will support Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. Pre-orders are available with specific pick-up times. For more information, go to sheridanlutheran.org and click on Events.

