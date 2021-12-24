Mosaic elects Peppmuller to its board of directors

Mosaic—a whole-person health care nonprofit serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities—has elected Karen Peppmuller, CPA, of Lincoln to serve a three-year term on the Mosaic Board of Directors.
Peppmuller brings substantial experience in accounting, management and strategic planning to Mosaic.
Currently, she’s an executive financial assistant for Lincoln Industries, one of the largest privately held metal finishing companies in North America.
Her past professional experience includes serving as vice president of finance at the Nebraska Hospital Association, where she was a federal and state advocate for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements while being responsible for internal accounting, special projects and member relations.
Her current and past board experience includes six years serving as a board member for the YMCA of Lincoln and six years on the board for the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools.
“After I finished my term for the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, I was looking to serve somewhere else and was asked by someone at Mosaic,” said Peppmuller. “I then spoke with (Mosaic President and CEO) Linda Timmons. I was so impressed with her dedication to the organization – not only for the people served – but for the people who work there. As I learned more, including the nature of its services, how much it’s grown in other states and Mosaic’s values of Belonging, Connection, Faithfulness and Grit, I thought, ‘God has made this plan for me.’”
With its national headquarters in Omaha and an agency in Lincoln, Mosaic is a whole-person health care organization that reaches across 13 states in more than 750 communities and provides supports to more than 5,200 people. Services empower people with disabilities, mental and behavioral health needs and autism, as well as aging adults. Mosaic is an affiliated social ministry organization of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and a member of Lutheran Services in America. Mosaic is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.mosaicinfo.org.