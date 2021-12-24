Mosaic elects Peppmuller to its board of directors

Her past professional experience includes serving as vice president of finance at the Nebraska Hospital Association, where she was a federal and state advocate for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements while being responsible for internal accounting, special projects and member relations.

“After I finished my term for the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, I was looking to serve somewhere else and was asked by someone at Mosaic,” said Peppmuller. “I then spoke with (Mosaic President and CEO) Linda Timmons. I was so impressed with her dedication to the organization – not only for the people served – but for the people who work there. As I learned more, including the nature of its services, how much it’s grown in other states and Mosaic’s values of Belonging, Connection, Faithfulness and Grit, I thought, ‘God has made this plan for me.’”