Many newspaper and television news reports, and certainly conversations among civic leaders these days, include stories and discussions about the need for affordable housing.

Wayne Mortensen, chief executive officer of NeighborWorks Lincoln, is leading our city’s charge on that front with a three-part approach. Educated to be an architect, a social worker and an urban designer, Mortensen sees the big picture and applies it as he and his team help meet the needs of our community.

NeighborWorks Lincoln started as Neighborhood Housing Services in the late 1980s and initially focused on loans and financial counseling. The name was changed to NeighborWorks Lincoln in 2005, and in 2017 it was recognized as an “Exemplary” Affiliate of the NeighborWorks America network. That’s the highest of the five member categories in the NeighborWorks organization.

After spending time in St. Louis and Cleveland, Mortensen boomeranged back to Nebraska with his wife Jill and their 6-year-old son Graysen, and he’s making significant progress on the affordable housing front. Oh, and they brought along their dog “Lincoln” who reportedly feels right at home here.

“When I first came to Lincoln as a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, my thinking was, ‘What does this city have to give me?’ Now that I’ve returned to head NeighborWorks, I’m focused on what I can do to make this an even better place,” Mortensen said.

He and Jill returned to Nebraska in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown, and they sought to reconnect by participating in the Leadership Lincoln Executive Series.

“Lincoln is Jill’s hometown, and I spent time here as a student, yet both of us began to see the city through a different and much broader perspective as we participated in the Leadership Lincoln program,” Mortensen said.

“One thing I learned through Leadership Lincoln is just how connected the city is,” he added. “You can have coffee with almost anybody, because people aren’t too busy to connect.”

One reason for that connection, he said, is what city planners call the “connective tissue” of a community with such tangible things as trails, parks, places to meet, and intangible elements such as trust and shared goals that come from participation in organizations and clubs. Lincoln is blessed with nearly 150 miles of walking and biking trails, many welcoming parks, many coffee shops and robust memberships in multiple organizations.

Affordable housing has come to the forefront for many reasons, Mortensen said.

“The financial crisis in 2007 and 2008 created a real deficit in available and affordable housing. Add to that the fact that we have smaller families and a supply chain disruption from the COVID pandemic, and it all adds up to a major challenge,” Mortensen explained.

In addition, he pointed out that we’re seeing the end of life for some homes built in the early 1900s and a migration from rural areas of Nebraska to Lincoln and Omaha.

Mortensen noted that Lincoln is blessed because of NeighborWorks Lincoln’s comprehensive approach. Each year, hundreds of folks participate in financial and related counseling to help them become homeowners. They participate in community building activities, and NeighborWorks makes it possible for some to renovate or move into a new home through their construction projects.

And, it’s not just in some of the older or lower-income areas of the city. The impact of NeighborWorks can be seen on a map that shows its work in the past 10 years is scattered throughout Lincoln. Funds to operate the program and pay for its more than a dozen employees come from city, state and national sources, plus modest fees for some educational activities.

Mortensen isn’t one to sit back and rest on the laurels of past efforts. He has ambitious plans to grow the program to triple the impact of NeighborWorks in the next five years. That means more vibrant neighborhoods, more homeownership and more rehabilitation and construction.

Mortensen noted that the people of Lincoln, the organizations they manage and the civic leaders all work together very well.

“Other cities where I’ve worked are challenged as they struggle to get partnerships pulled together, but that’s not the situation here in Lincoln,” he said. “And, what’s really amazing is that those involved aren’t so focused on getting the attention and the credit for doing things. They’re focused on meeting the needs.

“I’m thrilled at the inclusive and welcoming atmosphere I see here in Lincoln,” he continued. “We have a diverse and accepting approach to meeting the needs, and we’re not afraid to have those difficult conversations.”

According to Mortensen, the city is small enough to see and make the changes needed to tackle affordable housing needs, and it’s large enough to have the resources to do it.

Wayne Mortensen is helping meet the affordable housing needs with his three-part approach involving urban design, an understanding of the sociological aspects and the architecture called for in pulling it all together.