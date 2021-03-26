Morocco, Russia travels shared with Lincoln Friendship Force

Stops in the park were at a Russian Orthodox Church and the UNESCO World Heritage Church of the Assumption built in 1532. The wedding lock tradition was seen in Moscow. The couples attached the locks to the metal trees and tossed the key into the river.

They also visited the city of Viborg, Russia for several nights. The city was interested in forming a Friendship Force Club and asked for help from the Madison Club to provide guidance in their process. They also provided cultural events and socials, presenting their Russian heritage to the group.

Morocco trip

Recently, Maxine Moul presented her experiences in Morocco in 2018 with the Ft. Worth, Texas Friendship Force Club. Morocco has long been on her bucket list for travel, and the country proved her choice was right. Morocco's location has dictated its history: Every major European power (including the Romans) felt the necessity to control the mouth of the Mediterranean at one time or another. Each left its mark. Following centuries of Arab and occasional Berber rule, Morocco became a protectorate of France in the early 1900s; it gained independence in 1956.