‘More Than a Number’ play at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Sunday

Anastasis Theatre Company is touring its production of “More than a Number,” a play inspired by and created in collaboration with residents of the Nebraska Prison System.

Last year, Anastasis Theatre Co. conducted story circles and workshops with residents of the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Residents were actively involved in creating “More than a Number.” In June, two performances of the play took place inside NSP.

Now, ATC will tour the production in Lincoln and Omaha with a cast including people impacted by incarceration and professional actors. The tour kicked off in Omaha Friday and runs for two weekends in three locations.

“Working on this play has transformed the way I see our correctional system,” said Haley Haas, artistic director, Anastasis Theatre Co. “Helping to share these stories is a privilege, and I hope everyone who sees the play will have a deeper understanding of the impact incarceration has on individuals and families in this state.”

“I’m new to acting, and so far, it’s been amazing,” said cast member James Eagle Feather. “I’m so grateful I’m given the opportunity to prove my worth.”

“More Than a Number” continues in Lincoln at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St. Tickets are free and can be reserved at www.eventbrite.com/o/anastasis-theatre-co-34171563175.