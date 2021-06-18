Moos talks Husker sports with Executive Club

Apparently it takes a worldwide pandemic to slow down the activity of Bill Moos, who has met countless numbers of Nebraskans since becoming the University of Nebraska athletic director in October of 2017.

“I made 310 public appearances in my first year as athletic director, and this is my first one since the pandemic happened,” said Moos to an estimated crowd of over 50 men and women at the weekly Executive Club luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln on Monday. “One of the things I’ve really grown to appreciate and admire here in the four years I’ve been in Nebraska are the people. Unbelievable. Hardworking, passionate, patriotic and philanthropic. We take care of our own here, and I gotta tell you, I’ve been a lot of places that don’t do that.”

Moos’ appearance kicked off a week of visits for the former AD and football player at Washington State. On Wednesday, Moos and several NU coaches, including head football coach Scott Frost and head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, were heading to 12 Nebraska cities for their Big Red Blitz appearances across the state.

Before taking off on this excursion, Moos talked about the path ahead for the university’s athletics.