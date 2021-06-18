Moos talks Husker sports with Executive Club

Apparently it takes a worldwide pandemic to slow down the activity of Bill Moos, who has met countless numbers of Nebraskans since becoming the University of Nebraska athletic director in October of 2017.
“I made 310 public appearances in my first year as athletic director, and this is my first one since the pandemic happened,” said Moos to an estimated crowd of over 50 men and women at the weekly Executive Club luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln on Monday. “One of the things I’ve really grown to appreciate and admire here in the four years I’ve been in Nebraska are the people. Unbelievable. Hardworking, passionate, patriotic and philanthropic. We take care of our own here, and I gotta tell you, I’ve been a lot of places that don’t do that.”
Moos’ appearance kicked off a week of visits for the former AD and football player at Washington State. On Wednesday, Moos and several NU coaches, including head football coach Scott Frost and head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, were heading to 12 Nebraska cities for their Big Red Blitz appearances across the state.
Before taking off on this excursion, Moos talked about the path ahead for the university’s athletics.
“We’ve got lots and lots of work to do here. We were set back this past year due to the pandemic,” said Moos, a native of rural eastern Washington. “But what I do know is that this is going to make us stronger. We’re going to see that it will define us more than any national championship could, because we do everything in an effort to protect our student athletes. And it will not diminish what are goals and objectives are and how we will accomplish them.”
Moos said he has hired 11 new coaches in his four-year stint with the Huskers.
“Will Bolt is one of those 11 coaches that I’ve hired,” Moos said about the second-year Nebraska baseball coach who won the Big Ten title and took Arkansas to the limit in the regional finals in Fayetteville, Arkansas, two weeks ago. “He’s a winner.”
In turning back to what COVID-19 and the pandemic had wrought on the Husker athletic programs, Moos focused on the major revenue producer.
“We were facing a $100 million revenue deficit in the fall of 2020 with no football,” said Moos. “But, with being able to play last season and with some cuts that we’d made in the department, we were able to mitigate that down to a $38.5 million deficit.”
He also said that the university was better prepared financially than most when it comes to persevering during hard times.
“We have a considerable amount of reserves built up in Nebraska,” Moos said. “And when we look at our counterparts in Iowa, they didn’t have that. They had to cut four sports. There is no place like Nebraska.”
When asked about the question of selling alcohol at Husker athletic events, like eight other institutions in the Big Ten are doing as of this year, Moos did not shy away from the subject.
“It is a topic. It is a key topic. We need to look at all revenue streams.”
Moos was also asked about the recent conversation regarding the NCAA Division 1 Football Playoffs expansion proposal from four teams to 12. It definitely intrigued him.
“I felt that it needed to be expanded,” he said. “I was thinking of eight. Twelve teams needs to be looked at and refined. And when it comes to eight, that needs to be on campus. It will provide important access and excitement.”
Moos likes what he sees in Frost’s football program approaching its fourth season come fall.
“They have a tremendous amount of talent and depth,” said Moos, who finished up his college football career in Pullman, Washington in 1972 as an All-Pac Eight conference lineman. “With Scott (Frost) bringing back the walk-on program and building it back up, we have the largest roster in the country with 160.”