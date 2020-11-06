 Skip to main content
Miles Hoffman to perform Nov. 14-15
Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music will present its third and final Zoom concert of 2020 with special guest Miles Hoffman, music commentator for NPR’s Morning Edition. He has previously appeared in Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music’s series by himself and with the American Chamber Players.

Hoffman will present two identical “Bach was Handsome Once” programs on  Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, both at 7 p.m. His program will include Bach’s Suite in C Major on viola.

Virtual admission is by $12 single concert ticket available at https://open-space-music.com/collections/events-1 or season ticket. For details about this and upcoming concerts, see https://lfcm.us or call 402-417-9424.

