Mike Super to perform magic show at Lied Center

Mike Super will perform his unique brand of magic and illusion Saturday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Super won NBC’s hit show "Phenomenon," was a finalist on "America’s Got Talent" and was the featured magician on "Penn & Teller’s: Fool Us" TV show.

He is the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime U.S. network TV and be voted America’s Favorite Mystifier. This family-friendly performance is filled with intrigue, danger and anticipation.

If you purchased tickets to Super’s performances at the Lied Center originally scheduled for Jan. 16, your tickets will be honored for the same curtain times at the Feb. 20 shows.

If you have questions, contact the Lied Center box office at 402-472-4747 or liedcustomerservice@unl.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0