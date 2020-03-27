Mike Conroy receives Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Mike Conroy of Lincoln as winner of the April Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.
For over 20 years, Conroy has helped set up the 4-H Clothing area at the Lancaster County Super Fair. He also pitches in to help set up other static exhibit areas. Conroy is able to move the heavier tables and displays that many other volunteers cannot lift. After the 4-H Fashion Show, he helps take down the stage decorations and re-display garments in the Clothing static exhibit area.
“I want to support productive activities for our county’s youth,” Conroy says. “4-H offers a wide variety of ways for young people to show off their talent. I enjoy watching the growth and creativity of 4-H participants from year to year. My wife, my children and my grandchildren have all participated in 4-H.”
