Midnight Wanderers to perform Wednesday
Midnight Wanderers to perform Wednesday

Midnight Wanderers

Midnight Wanderers band members are (from left) Mike McCracken, Jenny Richardson, Matt Richardson, Lia Havlena and Thad Miller.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Midnight Wanderers will perform at noon Wednesday, Aug. 25, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St.

Hailing from Lincoln, the Midnight Wanderers band members are Nebraska music scene veterans. They breathe fresh life into bluegrass, folk and country standards, and perform originals with unique arrangements and harmonies.

The band features Mike McCracken on dobro; Jenny Richardson, upright bass; Matt Richardson, banjo; Lia Havlena, guitar; and Thad Miller, fiddle.

The series features a different band at noon every Wednesday through Sept. 29. For the full schedule of performers, see the Foundation Garden Performance Series Facebook page.

