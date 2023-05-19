The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday, May 24, with a free noon concert by the Midnight Wanderers. Due to Wednesday being Give to Lincoln Day, the concert will be at LCF's Tower Square, 13th and P streets, instead of the usual Foundation Garden location.

The band breathes fresh life into bluegrass, Americana, folk, Western swing and country standards with unique arrangements and harmonies. Band members have recently branched out into composing originals that blend seamlessly into their sets.

The ensemble won first place in the Acoustic Band division at the Tall Grass Fiddle Festival. Band members have also been invited to perform at the Plainsong Folk Festival, Harvest Ale Festival, Big River Festival and Applegrass. They’ve been seen at venues ranging from the Foundation Garden Performance Series, Trail Trek and Vala’s Pumpkin Patch to wineries, local coffee shops and bars.

Starting May 31, the series will continue on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.