Midnight Wanderers perform Wednesday at LCF Garden

The band breathes fresh life into bluegrass, Americana folk and country standards with fun arrangements and harmonies. Band members have recently branched out into composing originals that blend seamlessly into their sets. They won the Acoustic Band division at the TallGrass Fiddle Festival. They were also invited to play the Plainsong Folk Festival, Harvest Ale Festival, Wild West Fest, Big River Festival and Applegrass, to name a few. They have been seen at the Trail Trek and Vala’s Pumpkin Patch as well as wineries, local coffee shops and bars.