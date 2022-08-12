 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midnight Wanderers perform Wednesday at LCF Garden

  • 0
Midnight Wanderers

Midnight Wanderers band members are (from left) Mike McCracken, Jenny Richardson, Matt Richardson, Lia Havlena and Thad Miller.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by the Midnight Wanderers at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

Hailing from Lincoln, the Midnight Wanderers are composed of Nebraska music scene veteran members Matt Richardson (banjo, guitar and vocals), Jenny Richardson, (bass and vocals), Thad Miller (fiddle and vocals), Joel Grenemeier (mandolin, guitar and vocals), and rotating member Colten Welch (guitar).

The band breathes fresh life into bluegrass, Americana folk and country standards with fun arrangements and harmonies. Band members have recently branched out into composing originals that blend seamlessly into their sets. They won the Acoustic Band division at the TallGrass Fiddle Festival. They were also invited to play the Plainsong Folk Festival, Harvest Ale Festival, Wild West Fest, Big River Festival and Applegrass, to name a few. They have been seen at the Trail Trek and Vala’s Pumpkin Patch as well as wineries, local coffee shops and bars.

People are also reading…

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News