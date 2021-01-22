Michl named new OLLI director

Robert (Bob) Michl has been named the new director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, succeeding Dee Aguilar, who recently retired after 15 years of service to the institute.

Michl assumed the position in January and reports to Sherri Jones, dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences at UNL. He will lead and manage all aspects of the OLLI program, from daily operations to budgeting and program planning.

OLLI at UNL is a lifelong learning program designed for adults age 50 and older. OLLI offers non-credit courses, events, lectures and travel opportunities. OLLI at UNL is one of more than 120 Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes across the United States.

During the past three years, Michl has served as the curriculum coordinator for OLLI, where he was responsible for oversight of the program’s curriculum committees and collaborations with volunteers and university faculty. He has a long career in education having served as a principal and curriculum, instruction and assessment director for Freeman Public Schools in Adams, Nebraska, for 17 years. Prior to that, he was a teacher and coach for Gretna High School in Gretna, Nebraska. He received a doctorate in Educational Administration from UNL in 2006.

"Michl brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership expertise, and energy and enthusiasm for working with volunteers," said Joe Seewald, chair of the OLLI Advisory Council. "He will have a positive impact on the program."

