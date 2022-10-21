Michael James’s ‘Past Forward’ exhibition opens Nov. 4 at WallSpace-LNK

“Past Forward,” 25 fabric-based and mixed-media works by internationally respected Lincoln artist Michael James, will be exhibited Nov. 3-26 at WallSpace-LNK Fine Art Gallery & Salon, 1624 S. 17th St. A First Friday reception Nov. 4 from 5-8 p.m. will include brief remarks by the artist at 6 p.m. This is the first local exhibition of James’s works since his solo exhibition “Ambiguity & Enigma” was mounted in 2015 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.

Many of the new works reflect James’s decision to revisit a precise, hand-stitched patchwork method he used early in his career. Isolated during the pandemic, he filled many hours basting and whip-stitching paper and fabrics, calling the results his “Precise Imprecisions.” While at work, he streamed the entire television series “The Sopranos.” His colorful, slowly-built creations are a marked contrast to that drama’s grit and gore.

Spanning almost 50 years, James’s career reflects a variety of creative techniques, including digital technology. But geometric abstraction is the thread that runs through his art. The “Past” part of the exhibition includes quilted constructions prompted by a 2017 journey to India. “Forward” includes never-before exhibited mixed-media collages that mark the latest chapter in the artist’s journey.

“Every solo exhibition is a reckoning,” James notes. “I look back at what I’ve accomplished and what I’ve learned, and ahead to what awaits. No pledges, no promises. Just the practice …”

“Past Forward” works are available for viewing and purchase Thursday-Saturday, from noon-5 p.m. Nov. 3-26 and from noon-8 p.m. on First Friday, Nov. 4. Other hours are by appointment: text 402-429-3684.

For more information, visit wallspace-lnk.com and www.michaeljamesstudioquilts.com.

About the artist

A Massachusetts native, Michael James lives and maintains a studio in Lincoln. From 2005 to 2020, he chaired the Department of Textiles, Merchandising & Fashion Design at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he first joined the faculty in 2000 after 25 years as an independent maker. At UNL, he held the Ardis James professorship and taught graduate and undergraduate courses in foundation design, textile design and quilt studies.

His textile art is included in the collections of the Museum of Arts & Design in New York City, the Baltimore Art Museum, the Racine Art Museum, the Newark Museum, the Fuller Craft Museum, the Mint Museum, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Shelburne Museum, and the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum (DC), among others.

In 2015, the Renwick Alliance honored him as a Master of the Medium in textiles for lifetime achievement. He also received the Luminaries Award from the Fuller Craft Museum (2011), the Outstanding Research and Creative Activity Award of the University of Nebraska system (2009), the Nebraska Arts Council’s Governor’s Arts Award (2008), the Lincoln Arts Council’s Mayor’s Arts Award for Artistic Achievement (2003), and an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth (1992), his undergraduate alma mater. His work is represented by Modern Arts Midtown in Omaha.