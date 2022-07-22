Metro Gallery to open multi-media DeWitty exhibit by filmmaker Johnson

In August, Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will feature a multi-media exhibit by American filmmaker Artes Johnson, founder of Descendants of DeWitty, a nonprofit that promotes and keeps the memory of DeWitty, Nebraska, an African American homesteading town in the Sandhills for 50 years.

The First Friday reception for “DeWitty Audacious Nebraska Saga” is set for Friday, Aug. 5, from 3-7 p.m. Johnson will present a 15-minute one-act play at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“DeWitty was the longest lasting and the most successful Black settlement in Nebraska history,” said Johnson. “Our goal is to keep the memory of DeWitty Audacious Nebraska alive!”

The exhibit includes historical photos of DeWitty, some for sale, as well as the documentary film “Descendants of DeWitty: The Audacious Nebraska Saga.” The film takes a look at Black homesteading in 1880s Nebraska and includes reenactments with actors. It will play during First Friday and throughout August.

Johnson’s own forebears moved to Nebraska in the 1880s from Ontario, Canada. They had settled near Buxton, Ontario in the 1860s, a destination of the Underground Railroad.

The DeWitty multi-media show will run throughout August during regular Metro Gallery hours Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m. See more about the nonprofit Descendants of DeWitty and explore an in-depth digital experience on Black History at DescendantsOfDewittyNE.org.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at 11 locations in Lincoln and southeast Nebraska. In addition to selling and renting art, Metro Gallery services include hanging art, cleaning art, restoring or repairing paintings, and liquidating art for estates. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.