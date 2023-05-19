Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will present “The Gregzilla Show” in June with mixed-media sculptures and paintings by artist Greg Sparling II. Meet the artist at the First Friday reception June 2 from 3-7 p.m.

“I use every media I can get my hands on,” said Sparling. “My art is bold in color and size and subject matter. I use lots of memories from my childhood – and from seeing childhood as a parent.

“I do subjects that other artists are scared to do – like children and gun violence. It’s a daring thing for an artist to be political anymore. You spend 300 to 400 hours on an art piece that you know won’t sell.”

See “The Gregzilla Show” in person during gallery hours throughout June, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Meet Sparling and learn about his art processes and influences from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays in June during “Evening with an Artist” gallery events.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at seven locations in Lincoln. Founded in 2012, Metro Gallery is a welcoming space to all people and maintains an inventory of more than 4,000 artworks. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.