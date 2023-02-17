Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will feature new mixed-media sculptures and poetry by Tom Rickers in March in the solo exhibit “Conjecture.”

Some of the sculptures will hang on the wall, some are freestanding, and one hangs and slowly rotates. Meet the artist at the First Friday reception March 3 from 3-7 p.m.

Rickers earned his MFA in Rome and has taught art in Italy and South Dakota. His prints, paintings and sculptures are part of collections around the world. He explores form, balance and linear movement using mixed media. His process includes carving wood, soldering or melting metal and plastic, and casting cement forms.

Rickers will talk about his art Wednesday, March 8, from 4-6 p.m. during the “Evening with an Artist” event.

“My philosophy is ‘Life is a puzzle,’” said Rickers. “And I’m always trying to find things to fit together.”

His process is “an investigation – I have to keep looking and looking until I find pieces that give me ideas.”

See “Conjecture” in person throughout March during gallery hours, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at seven locations in Lincoln. Founded in 2012, the gallery is a welcoming space to all people and maintains an inventory of more than 4,000 artworks. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.