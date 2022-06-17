Metro Gallery to feature Sandhills photography by Christensen

In July, Metro Gallery, 1316 N St, will feature a solo exhibit by award-winning fine art photographer Jan Christensen. The opening reception for “Sand and Sky” is Friday, July 1, from 3-7 p.m. with music by Tony Church from 5-7 p.m.

“The sky is the story in the Sandhills,” said Christensen. “The Nebraska Sandhills have always been a source of inspiration for me because of the wide open spaces, big skies and near absence of man’s intervention in the landscape. The Sandhills still appear almost as they were hundreds of years ago.”

Christensen’s fine art photography has been exhibited at the George Eastman Museum, is part of the permanent collections at the Sheldon Museum of Art, the Museum of Nebraska Art and the Great Plains Art Museum, as well as corporate collections. She lives in Lincoln.

“The Sandhills are a must-see in this state,” said Dean Settle, principal of Metro Gallery. “Jan Christensen does gorgeous, gorgeous photographs of landscapes, sky and cattle. All her works are matted or framed.”

One of the large works featured is “Curly,” a portrait of a bull deflecting flies. The photo was taken on a side road off of Highway 97, south of the Merritt Reservoir.

“I like to pack the car with maps, food and camera gear and take a road not traveled to open my mind and wander to see what is out there,” Christensen said. “Being deaf for some time before grade school made my eyesight more critical, and made me a more careful observer of the nuances that happen when you wait for the unseen to be seen.”

Christensen’s work will be on display throughout July during regular hours Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m. See more at JSanctuary.com.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at 11 locations in Lincoln and southeast Nebraska. In addition to selling and renting art, Metro Gallery’s services include hanging art, cleaning art, restoring or repairing paintings, and liquidating art for estates. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0