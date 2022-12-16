Metro Gallery to feature mixed media by Kinzee Hillis in January

LINDA STEPHEN
for the Neighborhood Extra
Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will feature a “New Year New Me” exhibit of mixed-media paintings by Kinzee Hillis in January.
Meet the artist at the First Friday reception Jan. 6 from 3-7 p.m. Later in the month, watch Hillis create her intricate art during the new “Evening with an Artist” gallery events Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 11, 18, 25 and Feb. 1.
“My art is whimsical and bold,” said Hillis. “I use color to bring up emotions. I use abstract designs that reward close looking, giving viewers the opportunity to let their minds wander. It is important to me that people have something to both return to and get lost in.”
The “New Year New Me” exhibit will be on display during the First Friday opening and during regular hours throughout January, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.
Metro Gallery curates exhibits at 11 locations in Lincoln and southeast Nebraska. Founded in 2012, Metro Gallery is a welcoming space to all people and maintains an inventory of more than 3,000 artworks. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.
